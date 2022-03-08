PSG open new flagship store in New York City

Paris Saint-Germain have opened a new flagship store in New York City, becoming the first international sports club to own an official boutique in the American state.

PSG signed a 10-year partnership with sports merchandise retailers Fanatics and Lids. in 2020 and a year later they opened the club's first store in Westfield Century City Mall, Los Angeles.

Fanatics have been charged with opening a number of retail outlets in key locations, with the Ligue 1 leaders now boasting 15 stores in five different countries.

PSG lay down roots in New York

PSG have now opened their largest store outside of France in New York, occupying 4,400 square feet of space at 587 Fifth Avenue.

Team jerseys, headwear, a full range of Nike and Jordan team wear and accessories are on sale exclusively at the New York store, along with a one-of-a-kind collaboration product, fashion collections and PSG designs inspired by the American state.

A customization station, select collectables and other soccer team items will also be available, while PSG have linked up with New York-based creative studio Fly Nowhere to manufacture a co-branded PSG x NY T-shirt and tote, which will also be available in their Paris store.

Where else can PSG's stores be found?

In addition to the two stores that PSG now have in the United States, four boutiques are currently running in Japan along with one in South Korea and three in Qatar.

PSG also own a flagship store on the Champs-Elysees, which opened earlier this year, and the club's brand director Fabien Allegre is delighted that New York has been added to the list.

“Paris Saint-Germain brand development over the last 10 years is truly unique. Becoming the first sports team to open an official boutique in New York City is a key milestone to establish the club as one of the greatest sports brands in the world,” Allegre said. “We are delighted to work with Fanatics to reinforce our presence in North America and to have a retail expert in Lids operating the store.

"The club is now the number-four sports club in the world on social media and our fanbase, worldwide and especially in the U.S., is growing exponentially. Over 160 million fans follow our team every day. New York is the pinnacle of that growth.”

