PSG 'not a failure' if they don't win Ligue 1, insists Pochettino

The French giants must win and hope Lille slip up in the last game of the season to seal another league title

Mauricio Pochettino says missing out on the Ligue 1 title would not render Paris Saint-Germain's season a "failure".

PSG are a point behind leaders Lille heading into the final game of the season. The capital club must beat Brest and hope Lille fail to win at Angers on Sunday.

The French giants won the Coupe de France in midweek but crashed out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage, and Pochettino admits it would be upsetting to finish the campaign with just one trophy.

What has been said?

"For a team like PSG which is involved in all competitions, not winning is always a big disappointment," he told reporters. "It would be more of a disappointment or frustration than failure. The word failure is very strong."

He added: "You always have to believe in football. It is a principle that we still have. We think that anything can happen but we must already win and be ready if Lille does not win in Angers. We are going there with motivation and the desire to believe in it. We are working in the best possible way for that."

How have PSG performed under Pochettino?

Pochettino took charge at PSG in January and has overseen 33 matches. They have won 23 and lost seven in all competitions, and the coach is happy with the way his side have performed.

"It's an atypical year, with particular characteristics," he said. "We all suffered from it, with injuries and matches every three days, but we want to end with this title.

"We were in the semi-finals of the Champions League, with the disappointment of not going to the final, but the group drew great strength from it. We're happy with what the players did."

