- PSG confirm nature of injury
- Neymar avoids ankle fracture
- But ligament damage still worrisome
WHAT HAPPENED? An MRI taken after Neymar was stretchered off on Sunday revealed that the Brazilian had not sustained a fractured ankle as initially feared, but a follow-up scan showed a sprain with ligament damage.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG have the second leg of their last-16 tie with Bayern Munich scheduled for March 8, meaning they may have to compete without Neymar in that match as they try to overturn a 1-0 deficit. Any ankle problem is reason for concern for the attacker, who has been plagued by injuries of that nature throughout his career.
AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG also offered an update on left-back Nuno Mendes, announcing he will resume training this week after a knee injury.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Before the Bayern return leg, PSG will go up against Marseille and Nantes in Ligue 1.