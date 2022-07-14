PSG-linked Nkunku responds to talk of 2023 transfer after signing new RB Leipzig deal

It has been suggested that the Frenchman will court a big-money move next summer after penning fresh terms at Red Bull Arena

Christopher Nkunku has responded to rumours claiming he will look to seal a transfer away from RB Leipzig next summer amid links with his former club Paris Saint-Germain. The Frenchman recently signed a contract extension through to 2026 at Red Bull Arena and has now come out to quash speculation over his future once and for all.

Nkunku helped Leipzig claim the DFB-Pokal trophy last season, reportedly attracting attention from the world's biggest clubs in the process. However, the 24-year-old has penned fresh terms with the German club and is fully committed to helping them achieve even greater success.

What has Nkunku said about a potential transfer in 2023?

Nkunku sent a definitive message to supporters when appearing in front of the media during Leipzig's pre-season training camp in Austria.

"For me, it was a given to extend my contract here." he said. "I feel right at home in this city and at this club. I still don't see my work here as finished. So I'm not thinking about leaving the club next year either.

"We did really well as a team last season, but there's still more to come. I want to continue the success with RB Leipzig."

Nkunku on his stellar 2021-22 campaign

PSG let Nkunku go for just €13 million in 2019, which has proven to be a bargain deal for Leipzig as he's since emerged as one of the top young forwards on the continent.

The France international recorded 30 goals and 22 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions last season, proving himself on both domestic and European stages, but he has attempted to play down his contribution.

"The numbers look outstanding but in the end it was a team performance," said Nkunku. "The lads helped me a lot. Without them, I wouldn't have been able to get any goals or assists.

"Together we are working to make this season even better. And I'm convinced that we can achieve something even greater."

