PSG get their man! Ligue 1 champions confirm €80m signing of Goncalo Ramos from Benfica

Emmet Gates
PSGGonçalo RamosBenficaLigue 1Primeira LigaTransfers

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the signing of striker Goncalo Ramos from Benfica for an €80 million (£69m/$88m) fee.

  • PSG sign striker for €80m
  • Ramos scored 27 goals last season
  • French club have already lost Messi

WHAT HAPPENED? The French champions announced the signing of the Portuguese striker via a somewhat vague video, featuring Ramos' compatriot and club legend Pauleta. Ramos scored 27 goals in all competitions for Benfica last season, and it's reported that PSG have paid around €80m (£68m/$88m) for the 22-year-old.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG could lose Kylian Mbappe this summer in addition to Neymar, who also wants to leave the French capital, and so the pressure will be on Ramos to hit the ground running in Ligue 1.

WHAT NEXT FOR RAMOS? How Ramos settles into his new surroundings in France will be interesting. PSG are constantly in a state of flux, and both Mbappe and Neymar could still be at the club come the start of the Ligue 1 season, or not. Ramos will need to make an immediate impact to win over the always-sceptical PSG faithful.

