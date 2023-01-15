Paris Saint-Germain could leave the Parc des Princes following a spat with the Mayor of Paris over possibly buying the stadium.

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite playing in the stadium since their inception and pumping money into improving its facilities in recent times, it looks like PSG could be in search of a new home. Anne Hidalgo, Mayor of Paris, confirmed that the Parc des Princes, owned by the city of Paris, is not for sale, which has soured their relationship with the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quoted by ESPN, Hidalgo told Le Parisien: "We have a very clear position. The Parc des Princes is not for sale, and it will not be sold. This is a firm and definitive position. It is an exceptional heritage for Parisians."

A spokesperson for PSG then responded: "It is surprising and disappointing to hear that the mayor of Paris is taking a position which, effectively, will force PSG, our fans and communities away from the Parc des Princes; while also -- quite remarkably -- adding tens of millions of Euros to the taxpayer burden to maintain the structure of the building, which is now 50 years old and in need of renovation.

"It is regrettable that the Mayor is now suddenly foreclosing - definitively - the sale discussions we've been having for a long time, with the club now sadly forced to advance alternative options for our home, which is not the outcome the club or our fans were hoping for."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Les Parisiens have already invested some €85 million (£75.4m/$92.2m) into improving the stadium's facilities and, according to the report, were ready to commit a further €500m into improving and renovating the ground. PSG have spent the last decade dominating French football from the Parc des Princes, but due to their ownership, have the means to fund a stadium-building project of their own. They last played at home on January 11, a 2-0 win over Angers where Lionel Messi scored on his return to the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? There are no stadium-related distractions for Christophe Galtier's side to worry about in the short-term, with PSG's next fixture an away trip to Rennes on January 15.