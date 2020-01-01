'PSG have to take RB Leipzig very seriously' - Choupo-Moting amid injury doubts over Gueye

The French giants are seeking passage into their first-ever Uefa Champions League final and now face the surprise packages from Germany

forward Eric Choupo-Moting has described 's transformation into a formidable side in Europe as “crazy”, warning of a tough Uefa semi-final encounter on Tuesday in Lisbon.

The French giants are up against a side which, just like them, are eyeing a first-ever appearance in the Champions League final.

Leipzig are having a sensational run in Europe’s premier club competition in only their second season participating in this tournament.

They have claimed the scalps of Hotspur in the Round of 16, before eliminating in the quarter-finals.

“I know that during the last years they really progressed and they are doing some good work, Leipzig. I think they have existed only since 2009 this club. So it’s crazy development for them,” Choupo-Moting told the PSG website.

“It will be tough because they will give everything. They know it’s a big chance for them as well. It’s also the first time for them in the semifinals. It would be a tough game and we have to take it very seriously.”

The last time PSG reached the Champions League semi-finals was during the 1994/5 season and they are now seeking to go a step further into the final.

Choupo-Moting says he felt that their chance to advance into the decider arrived when they played in the quarter-finals.

The Cameroonian, who featured in the last 11 minutes in the 2-1 victory over Atalanta, became the hero of the night last Wednesday after grabbing the winning goal deep into injury time.

“It is always an honour and a pleasure to play in the Champions League for Paris and I felt on this day [against Atalanta] and during the last month even that this is the big chance for us, for Paris, everybody is waiting for it,” said Choupo-Moting.

“The whole city is so football-affected and love so much football and everybody was waiting for it. I said to myself that if I get the chance, I want to bring an impact and show that I can help the team.

“It was a very tight game I think, we were respecting Atalanta, we knew what they were doing during the while season, very tough opponent, physically very strong. When I came in I was confident in myself that I can do something in the game and I saw the team also.”

Choupo-Moting’s Senegalese teammate Idrissa Gueye is almost sure to miss Tuesday’s game due to an injury suffered at training on Saturday.

“Idrissa Gueye is in the treatment room after a muscle twinge felt in Saturday's training session. He's very doubtful to feature in Tuesday's semi-final,” PSG announced in an injury update.

Gueye did not finish the Atalanta match, lasting 72 minutes. If PSG win on Tuesday, they face either or Olympique in the August 23 final.