PSG forward Choupo-Moting chills with Nigerian music star Burna Boy

The Cameroonian forward linked up with the music artist during one of his concerts in France during the week

PSG forward Eric Choupo-Moting met with Nigerian music superstar Burna Boy in this week.

Choupo-Moting is currently on the sidelines recovering from a thigh injury and missed his side's 5-1 win over in Coupe de France on Wednesday.

His last outing for PSG was against third division club Pau back in January where he played for 84 minutes.

More teams

Burna Boy was in Paris and other French cities for his concerts this week which were confirmed to be sold out.

The 'African Giant' crooner, who was nominated for the 2020 Grammy Awards, later went for the Paris Fashion Week event where he met Kanye West and Choupo-Moting who posed for a picture with him.

Article continues below

So far this season, the former forward has played 17 games across all competitions for Thomas Tuchel's side with five goals to his name.