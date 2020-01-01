PSG confirm extent of Neymar injury after star forward suffers groin issue

The forward will miss several important games for the Parisians, including a potentially pivotal Champions League away trip

star Neymar has been ruled out of action until after the November international break after sustaining a groin injury.

The 28-year-old received treatment on the issue during his side’s 2-0 victory over on Wednesday but was eventually forced to succumb to the problem with the game still scoreless.

A couple of Moise Kean strikes ultimately saw the Parisians over the line in , and head coach Thomas Tuchel is now set to have to lean on the on-loan man further after confirmation that Neymar is set for a couple of weeks on the sidelines due to the issue.

More teams

"We're sad," the coach said. "He's got a small injury to his adductor. He'll be back after the break. I don't think he can play for . The information that we have is that he'll be back after the break."

PSG have three games to play before the international recess, beginning with a encounter against on Saturday then continuing with a critical Champions League match away to and then a home encounter against in-form next Saturday.

It is hoped, however, that the Brazil star, who became the world’s most expensive player when he joined the Parc des Princes side from in 2017, will be back in action by the time Tuchel takes his side to in another Ligue 1 match on November 20.

The news is broadly along the lines of what was anticipated when Tuchel spoke of the problem in the aftermath of the midweek game.

"It was necessary to take him off," he told RMC Sport. "We now have to wait for a diagnosis. It was not serious pain, but he felt uncomfortable. Because of the tight schedule, it might cost him a few games, though I cannot be sure at this point."

Article continues below

Neymar has endured a stop-start beginning to the season, having missed the opening defeat to Lens due to coronavirus, then fixtures against Metz and Nice after he was sent off in a 1-0 loss to .

Additionally, he was not present when PSG won 4-0 in Nantes immediately after the previous international break as he had not returned from South America in sufficient time to play to his capacity.

When he has been on the field, however, he has excelled, scoring two goals and creating four more in six appearances.