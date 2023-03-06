PSG dealt HUGE Neymar blow! Brazilian star ruled out for months as he faces surgery on ankle ligament injury

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar could be out for the season as he faces surgery on an ankle ligament injury.

The Brazilian's campaign appears to be over as he face up to four months on the sidelines, although he could return in time for the Champions League final on June 10 - should PSG make it that far in the competition.

Neymar was stretchered off during PSG's Ligue 1 clash with Lille on February 19. The club initially announced that he hadn't sustained a fracture, leading to optimism that a return wouldn't be too far away.

However, it was revealed on Tuesday that doctors have recommended surgery to repair ligaments in the ankle, ruling him out for an extended period of time, according to a club statement.

