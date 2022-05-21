PSG confirm Mbappe contract extension as striker snubs Real Madrid offer

Peter McVitie
The France international has committed his future to the Ligue 1 champions, turning down a move to the Spanish giants

Kylian Mbappe has signed a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the club has confirmed.

The French champions were in danger of losing the 23-year-old for free this summer with his previous deal set to expire.

Real Madrid had been tipped to sign him, but an improved contract offer from PSG revived hopes of the club holding on to him.

What has been said about Mbappe's contract extension?

It turns out PSG did manage to convince the striker to commit to his future, with a new deal announced on Saturday night.

It seems the France international had been close to making the move to Madrid instead, as his mother revealed on Friday that there were agreements in place with both the French and Spanish sides.

Eventually, however, he opted to remain in his homeland with the Ligue 1 giants, with the news coming shortly ahead of the club's final game of the season against Metz.

GOAL can confirm that the striker has signed a three-year extension at Parc des Princes, while the financial details of the agreement are yet to be disclosed.

