Are PSG on the way to a club record Ligue 1 title streak - or will looming transfer exits and discontent keep them from pulling a Bayern Munich?

Paris Saint-Germain are on the verge of their second title in a row. Is this going to be their club record streak?

Paris Saint-Germain appear to be on the cusp of securing a second Ligue 1 title in a row after beating nearest challengers Lens 3-1 on Saturday. Their club record is four consecutive championships, and given their wealth, it is possible that they will shatter that mark this decade and finally replicate Bayern Munich's Bundesliga dominance.

But there are many factors that could hinder PSG. Many players said to be unhappy in the French capital, with Lionel Messi and Neymar potentially leaving after the season and Galtier facing the sack. Drama is seemingly a permanent feature of the Parc des Princes.

