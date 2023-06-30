PSG boss Christophe Galtier taken into police custody as part of investigation into allegations of discrimination at former club Nice

Christopher Galtier has been taken into custody by police as part of an investigation into allegations of discrimination at former club Nice.

The 56-year-old coach, who remains under contract at Parc des Princes for now, has been summoned by the lead investigators in his case.

His son, John Valovic-Galtier, has also been taken into custody – with authorities having 24 hours in which to formalise charges and arrest those concerned, or release them.

The Galtiers arrived at a police station in Nice at 8:45am on Friday.

The allegations against the PSG boss relate to “discrimination based on an alleged race or membership of a religion”.

Galtier is accused of having made discriminatory, racist and Islamophobic remarks during his one-season spell in charge of Nice in 2021-22.

He has maintained his innocence since the accusations came to light, with a statement released through his lawyer stating: “Christophe Galtier was amazed to learn of the insulting and defamatory remarks of Mr. Julien Fournier against him. Given the seriousness of the charges against him, which he disputes with the greatest firmness, Christophe Galtier immediately seized his lawyer... to initiate, without delay, the necessary legal proceedings which are necessary.”

Searches have been carried out at the headquarters of Ligue 1 side Nice as part of the investigation.

Several players and prominent figures off the pitch – including club president Jean-Pierre Rivere – have been interviewed within that process.

Former football director Julian Fournier – who brought the allegations to light in an alleged leaked email – has also been spoken to by the relevant authorities.

Galtier is now waiting to discover if any further action will be taken, while PSG are working on the early termination of his contract on the back of another title triumph in 2022-23 – with former Spain and Barcelona boss Luis Enrique being lined up to succeed him.