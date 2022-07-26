PSG announce Mukiele transfer from RB Leipzig in defensive boost

Dan Bernstein|
Nordi Mukiele PSG unveil 2022Getty Images
The French player originally developed in Paris FC's academy

Paris Saint-Germain have announced the transfer signing of Nordi Mukiele from RB Leipzig. The defender has signed a five-year contract with the club.

More to come...

