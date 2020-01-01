Pritam Kotal happy to wear the Mohun Bagan jersey again

The Bengali defender suggested that players cannot afford to crumble under pressure from the crowd...

international defender Pritam Kotal could not hide his excitement about wearing the iconic Green and Maroon jersey for Mohun Bagan in the upcoming edition of the (ISL).

During a live chat on Mohun Bagan’s Facebook page, Kotal suggested he is very much looking forward to playing for his favourite club again.

He said, “I am very happy that I will be able to wear the Mohun Bagan jersey again. It is indeed great news that Mohun Bagan will play in the ISL and we will try to bring success to the club. We have won enough domestic titles so now our main focus will be to achieve success in Asia.”

Kotal did not want to pay much heed to expectations of fans as he suggested that every player must overcome that pressure and try to perform for the club.

“You have to remember that you are representing a club like Mohun Bagan. Pressure will always be there. Every single big club across the world has a pressure of performance. It is part of the game. If you can overcome that pressure and perform there lies your credit. Mohun Bagan fans have always supported me and the team. When I joined the club in 2013 we were going through a tough time. But the way they supported us was amazing,” said the defender.

The star player has won both the and ISL with Mohun Bagan and when he was asked to compare between the two trophies, Kotal said, “I cannot compare. The feelings are completely different. They were two very different moments. Every single trophy motivates players. When we won the I-League the atmosphere in Kolkata was magical. Same happened after we won the ISL in 2016. The fans went mad. Winning a trophy for a Kolkata club is a completely different experience.”