Prince Tagoe explains scoring drought at 2010 World Cup

The striker sheds light on events at the global gathering in South Africa 10 years ago

international Prince Tagoe explained he was deployed in an unfamiliar role at the 2010 World Cup, culminating in his nondescript performance at the championship.

Then on the books of German side , the 33-year-old, who made his breakthrough as a central striker, was deployed on the right wing on Ghana's second appearance at the global showpiece.

Coach Milovan Rajevac preferred Asamoah Gyan as a lone striker in his one-top system.

Tagoe started all three group games - against , and - but his lack of match influence and goals relegated him to the bench when the Black Stars faced the USA and in the knock-out stage.

“I was played out of my natural position at the World Cup. That wasn’t the case during the qualifiers," Tagoe told TV3.

"When you check the records, when we were playing the qualifiers, I was playing in my comfortable position, which is a striking role.

“In Ghana, if you are a striker known for scoring goals and the goals are no more coming, the fans will definitely come at you regardless of the position you are being played at.

"The coach [Milovan Rajevac] told me 'Prince, Asamoah [Gyan] is at the top and when you get the ball at the wings, make sure he gets it, and when you lose the ball, come back to the centre or a little closer to the right-back'. So, most people didn’t know that was my job.

“If the World Cup were to be held today, I will tell the coach to put me and Asamoah at the top. It will be a dangerous pair.

“During my days with the Black Meteors [Ghana U23s] where Asamoah Gyan was playing with me, we were playing as two top, as in two strikers. But in the Black Stars, I was played out of position, the coach used me as a winger which I was doing double work.”

Tagoe lasted for the entire 90 minutes as Ghana pipped Serbia 1-0 in the tournament opener, courtesy of an 85th-minute Gyan penalty.

In the 1-1 draw with Australia on matchday two, the former man saw 55 minutes of action. Against Germany in what ended in a 1-0 loss, he played until the 63rd minute.

Ghana ultimately finished second in Group D to qualify for the Round of 16 where a 2-1 victory over the USA set the Black Stars up for a quarter-final date with Uruguay. Tagoe watched both matches from the bench.

During his time on the local scene with Hearts of Oak, Tagoe was hailed for his scoring prowess, a characteristic that earned him the popular nickname 'Prince of Goals'.

In 2005, he won the top scorer's award in the Ghana Premier League with 18 goals.