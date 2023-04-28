Revealed: The priceless Deadpool memorabilia Ryan Reynolds gave Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster in exchange for his match-worn shirt

Ben Foster earned a priceless Deadpool memorabilia from Ryan Reynolds in exchange for his match shirt after Wrexham got promoted.

Wrexham earned promotion after beating Boreham Wood

Foster came out of retirement to help Wrexham

Got a Deadpool memorabilia from Reynolds

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Dragons' keeper has been rewarded handsomely after he agreed to come out of retirement and play the last seven games of the season for the club after first-choice keeper Rob Lainton suffered a knee ligament injury.

He has now become part of the Wrexham-folklore by helping the club earn promotion back into the Football League after 15 years in the National League following a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood. After the victory, Reynolds, co-owner of Wrexham, disrupted the press conference and demanded Foster's match-worn shirt which immediately went viral. Now, Foster has revealed the incredible return gift that the Deadpool star has kept in store for him.

This article contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

WHAT THEY SAID: "This is incredible right so, Ryan Reynolds text me the day of the [Boreham Wood] game to say, 'can I have your shirt?'. I was like 'yeah cool' and he was like 'cool, because I've got something for you as well'," he said on his Fozcast podcast.

"I was like 'what on earth's this?' So anyway he texted me yesterday and said 'I forgot to tell you what it is. I was going through my memorabilia the other day of Deadpool and I found the original gloves that I wore in the film'," the goalkeeper revealed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reynolds had already gifted one of those gloves to Jay Fear, a Wrexham fan who is battling terminal cancer, and the other one has been kept for Foster. The Deadpool star also revealed that he has another surprise gift up his sleeve for Foster in a comment below the Instagram post. "I’m also gifting you the Deadpool underwear. Which, to be fair, smells better than the shirt you gave me," Reynolds wrote.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham will play their final game of the National League campaign against Torquay United on Saturday.