Premier League return edges closer as clubs agree to resume contact training

Teams will now begin phase two of 'Project Restart' with the aim of resuming competitive action next month

The Premier League has taken a further step towards a resumption after clubs voted unanimously to resume contact training.

The 2019-20 Premier League season was postponed in March because of the coronavirus outbreak, but clubs returned to training in small groups last week amid social-distancing measures after the UK government published its phase one guidance on May 13.

The government then gave the green light for "close-contact" and "competitive" training on Monday, with clubs now formally agreeing the plans at a shareholder meeting on Wednesday morning.

The move is the next phase of 'Project Restart', as the league eyes a return to competitive action in mid-June.

"Premier League Shareholders today voted unanimously to resume contact training - marking another step towards restarting the Premier League season, when safe to do so," read a statement.

"Squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising any unnecessary close contact.

"The Premier League’s priority is the health and wellbeing of all participants. Strict medical protocols are in place to ensure the training ground is the safest environment possible and players and staff will continue to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week.

"Stage Two of the Return to Training protocol has been agreed following consultation with clubs, players, managers, the PFA, LMA and the Government. Discussions are ongoing as work continues towards resuming the season, when conditions allow."

The first round of testing for coronavirus yielded six positives from three clubs, with later confirming that two staff members and one player had been infected. Hornets defender Adrian Mariappa later waived his right to anonymity to speak out about his positive test and reassure fans.

Two further players and staff returned positive results from the latest round of coronavirus screenings on Monday, with Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale later revealing he was one of those to test positive.

UEFA guidance to European leagues is that it wants domestic competitions finished by the end of July to minimise disruption, with European football's governing body hoping to complete the and in August.

The became the first major European league to resume on May 16, with the Premier League, and are all committed to returning.

