Premier League on Amazon Prime: Which matches will be live streamed & how much will it cost?

The internet giant is offering access to live games from England's top flight, including clashes involving Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal

The 2019-20 Premier League fixtures have been confirmed and fans will be marking the calendar for the games they definitely want to see.

Luckily for those who can't make games in person, the Premier League is broadcast to supporters worldwide and Amazon Prime has joined the list of platforms showing matches in the United Kingdom.

The live-streaming service, which has already dipped its toe into the drama of English football with documentaries about Manchester City and Steven Gerrard, secured a three-year UK broadcast deal until 2022.

Ahead of the new season, Goal brings you everything you need to know about Amazon Prime's Premier League offering.

Which 2019-20 Premier League matches will be on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime will broadcast a total of 20 Premier League matches a season for the next three seasons.

The first games to be shown will be the midweek games in early December, which include a clash between and as well as the Merseyside derby between and .

After that, the next batch of games available to stream live on Amazon Prime will be the Boxing Day matches.

Among the encounters taking place that day are: Manchester United vs , Leicester vs Liverpool and vs .

You can see the full list of 2019-20 Premier League games on Amazon Prime below, all times and dates subject to change:

Tuesday December 3, 2019

vs (7:45 GMT)

vs Man City (7:45 GMT)

Leicester vs (7:45 GMT)

vs Newcastle United (7:45 GMT)

vs West Ham (7:45 GMT)

Manchester United vs Tottenham (8pm GMT)

Wednesday December 4, 2019

Chelsea vs (7:45pm GMT)

Southampton vs Norwich (7:45pm GMT)

vs Bournemouth (8pm GMT)

Liverpool vs (8pm GMT)

Thursday December 26, 2019

Bournemouth vs Arsenal (3pm GMT)

Aston Villa vs Norwich (3pm GMT)

Chelsea vs Southampton (3pm GMT)

Crystal Palace vs West Ham (3pm GMT)

Everton vs Burnley (3pm GMT)

Leicester vs Liverpool (3pm GMT)

Manchester United vs Newcastle United (3pm GMT)

Sheffield United vs Watford (3pm GMT)

Tottenham vs Brighton (3pm GMT)

Wolves vs Man City (3pm GMT)

As well as the above selection of live matches, Amazon Prime will also offer users the chance to see game highlights each week.

How much does it cost to watch Premier League on Amazon Prime?

In order to watch Premier League matches on Amazon Prime you need to be a subscriber to the service.

A yearly subscription to Amazon Prime costs £79 a year or £7.99 a month, similar to other streaming services such as Netflix. There is a 30-day free trial on offer for new members too.

It can be watched on any smart TV, mobile device or via an Amazon Fire Stick.

Of course, a subscription will not only grant access to live games and highlights, but the full range of Amazon Prime programmes, including the aforementioned documentaries and others including 'Take the Ball, Pass the Ball', which focuses on the Guardiola-era team, and the Zlatan Ibrahimovic study, 'Becoming Zlatan'.