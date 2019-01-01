Premier League live: What matches are on TV & streamed in UK and US this week?

Goal rounds up all the weekend's football action in the English top-flight, with Liverpool looking to reclaim their spot at the top of the table

The Premier League title race is back in full swing after Manchester City capitalised on Liverpool's 1-1 draw with West Ham by claiming an emphatic 2-0 victory against Everton in midweek.

Pep Guardiola's win at Goodison Park means that his side have soared to the top of the league through superior goal difference over second-placed Liverpool. The Reds, however, do have a game in hand and will be desperate to bounce back following consecutive draws against Leicester and the Hammers when they host Bournemouth on Saturday.

Manchester United will kick off the weekend fixtures when they travel to Fulham on Saturday afternoon, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still on an impressive unbeaten run in all competitions since taking over in December.

Arsenal look to continue their pursuit of a top-four spot when they make the trip to Huddersfield. The biggest clash of the weekend, though, is Manchester City's meeting with Chelsea at the Etihad. Maurizio Sarri will be keen for a repeat of their meeting earlier in the season when his Blues side inflicted Man City's first league defeat of the season in a 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham will have the chance to prove their status as title challengers should they beat the Leicester City on Sunday afternoon, while Wolves and Newcastle face off on Monday evening.