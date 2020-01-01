Premier League is overrated & Man Utd’s team of 1994 would give Liverpool game, says Ince

A man who played on both sides of the North West divide believes the class of 2019-20 at Anfield is not as good as their lofty billing suggests

The quality of the Premier League is “overrated”, according to Paul Ince, with table-topping not as good as their current standing suggests.

In the eyes of a former Reds midfielder, Jurgen Klopp’s side have been able to dominate domestically this season because their “opposition are weak”.

Records have been sent tumbling by those at Anfield in 2019-20, with just two points dropped through 22 games.

Many consider those feats to have Liverpool on course to join the all-time greats, but Ince feels the side he graced back in 1994 would give the Reds – and ’s back-to-back title winners – a run for their money.

The former United and Liverpool midfielder told Planet Football: “While the Premier League is the most successful football brand in the world, I honestly feel the quality of the league is overrated. It is not as great as people think.

“What Liverpool have done over the last two or three years has been fantastic, but the fact that they are 30 points ahead of Manchester United halfway through the season highlights my point that Liverpool’s opposition are weak right now.

“I look at Liverpool and they are a proper team, the same with Manchester City, but the rest are so inconsistent and we are all getting sucked in by the idea that this is a great league that has loads of top teams in it.

“I did the v Man United game a few weeks back and at the end of it, the stats come out and United didn’t have a shot on target. This is Man United. What’s going on?

“So while I don’t want to take anything away from Liverpool or Man City, they have had it too easy this year. They have an end product and that is why they are so far ahead of the rest, but I honestly feel the United team I was a part of in 1994 would have given both of them a game.

“The depth of quality of the Premier League in the mid-90s was probably better than it is now, despite all the money coming into English football over the last few years. How many great players do we see in English football outside of Liverpool and Man City? Not too many, in my view.”

Liverpool have already opened up a 16-point lead over the chasing pack this season, while still boasting a game in hand, and will be back in action on Thursday when they take in a trip to Wolves.