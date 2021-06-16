Premier League fixtures 2021-22: Opening weekend, derbies & key dates in the English top flight

Man City can start planning their title defence as Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea chase them down, while Brentford make their Premier League bow

The 2021-22 Premier League season will get underway on August 14, with reigning champions Manchester City opening the defence of their title away at Tottenham.

Elsewhere in the first round of fixtures, Arsenal and European champions Chelsea will both take in London derby dates, with the former travelling to Premier League new boys Brentford and the latter hosting Crystal Palace.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United will welcome old foes Leeds United to Old Trafford, while Liverpool take on Championship winners Norwich City at Carrow Road.

FA Cup winners Leicester City are set to face Wolves, managerless Everton have a clash with Southampton to prepare for, Burnley will face Brighton, Newcastle United have a date with West Ham and the final newly-promoted outfit Watford have a home game against Aston Villa.

The new campaign will follow the traditional format of running through to May 22 next year after the 2020-21 campaign had to be shortened to fit in more games amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A mouth-watering clash between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield is due to take place on August 28, with Pep Guardiola's City due to face Arsenal on the same weekend.

The first north London derby of the campaign is pencilled in for September 25 - a day which will also see City arrive at Stamford Bridge to battle Chelsea.

2019-20 champions Liverpool are scheduled to face City on October 2 in what could be a crucial clash in the title race, and Jurgen Klopp's side are to come up against another potential rival for the trophy in United on the 23rd of the month at Old Trafford.

The first Manchester derby of the season will take place at Old Trafford on November 6, with the Merseyside derby to follow at the end of the month and the Red Devils in action once more against Arsenal.

Boxing Day has thrown up some exciting clashes as Liverpool will play Leeds, City have Leicester to contend with and Tottenham face London rivals Crystal Palace.

New Year's Day, meanwhile, will see Chelsea take on the Reds and Arsenal welcome the defending champions to Emirates Stadium.

City have another date with Chelsea on January 15, and the second north London derby of 2021-22 will be undertaken on the same day.

The title race should start heating up when United host Spurs on March 12 before clashing with Liverpool the following weekend.

Liverpool and Everton will meet again on April 24, while Chelsea are due to travel to Old Trafford on May 15, with the final weekend of the campaign set to follow seven days later.

City will finish against Aston Villa, United have a trip to Palace pencilled in, Chelsea host Watford, Liverpool are up against Wolves and Tottenham are away at Norwich City when the season reaches its conclusion.

All fixtures are subject to change around TV schedules.

Premier League 2021-22 opening weekend fixtures

Date Time Match 14/08/2021 15:00 Brentford v Arsenal 14/08/2021 15:00 Burnley v Brighton 14/08/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace 14/08/2021 15:00 Everton v Southampton 14/08/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Wolverhampton 14/08/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Leeds United 14/08/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v West Ham United 14/08/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Liverpool 14/08/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City 14/08/2021 15:00 Watford v Aston Villa

Key Premier League derby dates 2021-22

Here is a handy breakdown of the main derby match dates this season.

Merseyside derby

November 31, 2021 - Everton vs Liverpool

- Everton vs Liverpool April 23, 2022 - Liverpool vs Everton

Manchester derby

November 6, 2021 - Man Utd vs Man City

- Man Utd vs Man City March 5, 2022 - Man City vs Man Utd

North-west derby

October 23, 2021 - Man Utd vs Liverpool

- Man Utd vs Liverpool March 19, 2022 - Liverpool vs Man Utd

North London derby

September 25, 2021 - Arsenal vs Tottenham

- Arsenal vs Tottenham January 15, 2022 - Tottenham vs Arsenal

Club-by-club Premier League 2021-22 fixtures