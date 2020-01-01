Premier League confirms six positive Covid-19 tests from three clubs

The individuals will now go into quarantine for a period of seven days as the English top flight looks to resume next month

The Premier League has confirmed that there were six positive Covid-19 results returned from a total of ​748 tests administered to players and club staff on Sunday and Monday.

The positive cases came from a total of three teams, with the league declining to identify the individuals who tested positive.

As part of the league's effort to return to the pitch, it is administering tests on all players and staff with an eye toward a resumption of group training. On Monday, the Premier League announced that teams can return to training in "small groups" as of Tuesday after a meeting of shareholders approved the plans.

"The Premier League can today confirm that, on Sunday 17 May and Monday 18 May, 748 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19," a statement read. "Of these, six have tested positive from three clubs.

"Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and oversight. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the Premier League due to legal and operational requirements."

The Premier League has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus outbreak, with the English top-flight eyeing June for a resumption in play.

British culture secretary Oliver Dowden said on Monday that “good progress” is being made to restart the Premier League in mid-June.

Matches would take place behind closed doors with their locations still to be decided. A proposal to play matches at neutral venues has been met with resistance from several clubs, with chief executive Paul Barber vocal in his desire to continue playing matches at his club's home ground.

The became the first European league to return to action this weekend, playing matches behind closed doors at their clubs' home grounds.

Other leagues are eager to follow the German top flight, with resuming group training this week following approval from Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. is also eyeing a return in mid-June, with its president Javier Tebas having congratulated the Bundesliga this week on their resumption of play.