Premier League on Amazon: How to get a free Prime subscription for Christmas football in the UK

There is a way to watch Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal for free this Christmas - Goal shows you how

Amazon Prime Video will be streaming Premier League football live online in the United Kingdom this December.

That means it joins Sky Sports and BT Sport as one of the division's exclusive broadcasters in the country.

There is a way to tune into the action for free and what could be better than watching quality Premier League football without cost? Goal shows you how it can be done.

How to get a free Prime subscription for Premier League Christmas football

How can you watch Premier League football for free? Just sign up to receive a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime Video.

Those who sign up are free to cancel their subscription at any time, which means you could in theory sign up and avail of the free access to Premier League matches in December, then cancel.

While the first 30 days of the trial are free of charge, users of the service will then have to pay a subscription fee of £7.99 a month or an annual fee of £79.

Which Premier League matches are being shown live on Amazon Prime?

Date Fixture Time (GMT) Dec 3 vs Bournemouth 7:30pm Dec 3 vs 8:15pm Dec 4 vs 7:30pm Dec 4 Leicester vs 7:30pm Dec 4 vs 7:30pm Dec 4 vs Norwich 7:30pm Dec 4 vs West Ham 7:30pm Dec 4 vs 8:15pm Dec 5 vs 7:30pm Dec 5 vs 8:15pm Dec 26 Tottenham vs Brighton 12:30pm Dec 26 Bournemouth vs Arsenal 3pm Dec 26 Aston Villa vs Norwich 3pm Dec 26 Chelsea vs Southampton 3pm Dec 26 Crystal Palace vs West Ham 3pm Dec 26 vs Burnley 3pm Dec 26 Sheffield United vs Watford 3pm Dec 26 Manchester United vs Newcastle United 5:30pm Dec 27 Wolves vs Manchester City 7:45pm

If you do sign up to Amazon Prime Video you will have access to two matchdays worth of games.

The first offering is at the beginning of December and includes the encounter between Manchester United and Tottenham as well as the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton.

The next Premier League selection of Amazon Prime Video after that is the Boxing Day fixtures, meaning you'll be able to gorge yourself on football after your Christmas feast. What a treat!

Amazon's Premier League coverage will include analysis and commentary from a spectrum of football legends, such as Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer and Harry Redknapp among others.

You can see the games Amazon Prime will be streaming in the table above.

What else does Amazon Prime Video offer?

As well as being free to watch Premier League matches in December, your 30-day trial will also grant you the ability to stream to other stuff on Amazon Prime Video.

Highlight packages will also form part of Amazon's Premier League coverage and, for those looking for something they can get their teeth into, they also produced a number of fly-on-the-wall football documentaries.

However, if you find yourself fed up with football, Amazon Prime has plenty of alternatives including classic TV shows, films and, of course, their Amazon Originals series.