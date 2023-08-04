Premier League takes action against Saudi Arabia! Clubs lobby FIFA to move mega-rich country's transfer deadline amid fears of losing top stars

Premier League clubs will request that the Saudi Arabia transfer window be moved to coincide with Europe as English teams fear losing their stars.

Saudi clubs spent over £350m thus far

Fabinho, Mahrez and Neves have made moves

Saudi window open a week longer than England's

WHAT HAPPENED? As the player exodus to Saudi Arabia continues, Premier League clubs are trying everything to protect their prized assets. The Daily Mail reports the Football Association (FA) is aware of concerns highlighted by Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola that the Saudi window is open a week longer than the Premier League's, meaning club's could be forced to sell players to Saudi Arabia without being able to replace them until January.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Any official request would have to come from the FA but the requested change would not be able to be implemented this year. Should the request be approved by FIFA, it would come into play next year and Saudi Arabia may well accept the change as they try and fit in with the established nations. The current window for Saudi teams to buy new players closes on September 7, which is six days after the deadline for Premier League teams.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Al Ittihad Twitter

Al Ahli Twitter

Hilal Twitter

WHAT NEXT FOR THE PREMIER LEAGUE? The threat of losing players to Saudi Arabia isn't going to go away anytime soon, so it'd be best for those at the top of English football to get the aforementioned request through to FIFA sooner rather than later.