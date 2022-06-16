Premier League 2022-23 fixtures: Man Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool & every team's schedule released

Man Utd kick off against Brighton, Man City open title defence against West Ham and Liverpool get underway away at Fulham

Manchester United will begin the 2022-23 Premier League season with a home game against Brighton, while Manchester City get their title defence under way at the London Stadium against West Ham.

Fixture lists for the new season were released on Thursday, with a number of exciting matches in store on opening weekend, including Arsenal kicking things off on August 5 away at Crystal Palace and Frank Lampard’s Everton playing host to his former employers at Chelsea.

Newly-promoted Fulham face the toughest of starts when they entertain Liverpool at Craven Cottage, Bournemouth welcome Aston Villa to the Vitality Stadium and Nottingham Forest’s first top-flight fixture in 23 years sees them head to Newcastle.

GOAL takes a look at the 2022-23 Premier League fixture schedule, opening weekend, derby dates and details for every team.

Premier League 2022-23 fixtures released

You can see the opening fixtures of the 2022-23 Premier League season below.

Date Kick-off time Fixture August 5 20:00 Crystal Palace vs Arsenal August 6 15:00 Bournemouth vs Aston Villa August 6 17:30 Everton vs Chelsea August 6 12:30 Fulham vs Liverpool August 6 15:00 Leeds vs Wolves August 6 15:00 Leicester vs Brentford August 6 15:00 Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest August 6 15:00 Tottenham vs Southampton August 7 14:00 Manchester United vs Brighton August 7 16:30 West Ham vs Manchester City

All times BST

Key dates for the 2022-23 Premier League season

Merseyside derby dates

September 3, 2022: Everton vs Liverpool

Everton vs Liverpool February 11, 2023: Liverpool vs Everton

Manchester derby dates

October 1, 2022: Manchester City vs Manchester United

Manchester City vs Manchester United January 14, 2023: Manchester United vs Manchester City

North London derby dates

October 1, 2022: Arsenal vs Tottenham

Arsenal vs Tottenham January 14, 2023: Tottenham vs Arsenal

Northwest derby dates

August 20, 2022: Manchester United vs Liverpool

Manchester United vs Liverpool March 4, 2023: Liverpool vs Manchester United

Once the excitement of the opening weekend is out of the way, with August 5 getting the ball rolling, the big games will come thick and fast as intriguing contests lie around every corner.

Chelsea welcome Tottenham to Stamford Bridge on August 13, Manchester United entertain Liverpool at Old Trafford a week later and the first Merseyside derby of the season, which will take place at Goodison Park, is pencilled in for September 3 – the same day as Arsenal are due to visit Old Trafford.

Manchester City entertain Spurs on September 10, Liverpool go to Chelsea seven days later as Manchester United play host to Leeds, and Arsenal will stage the first north London derby of 2022-23 on October 1.

A Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium is also due to be held on the weekend of October 1, with the following week seeing Liverpool head to Emirates Stadium.

Title hopefuls Liverpool and City lock horns at Anfield on October 15, Arsenal visit City three days later, while Manchester United go to Stamford Bridge on October 22.

Chelsea and Arsenal meet in an all-London affair on November 5, as Liverpool go to Spurs, with Premier League competition then shutting down on November 12 as attention turns to the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

Action returns with a bang on Boxing Day, as Leeds face Manchester City and United play host to Nottingham Forest, while Newcastle vs Leeds is among the pick of the games on New Year’s Eve and 2023 opens up on January 2 with Manchester City travelling to Chelsea.

The division will be starting to take shape by then, as battles towards the top and bottom become a little clearer, and things will be played through to a thrilling finish on May 28 – with the final day set to see Arsenal tackle Wolves, City go to Brentford, Chelsea face Newcastle, Spurs visit Leeds, Manchester United host Fulham and Liverpool travel to Southampton.

Every Premier League club's 2022-23 fixtures

You can see your club's full fixture lists below.

How to watch Premier League 2022-23 games on TV & live stream

Coverage of the 2022-23 Premier League season in the United Kingdom will once again be split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime – with it possible to catch live action across their television channels and streaming services.

Highlights remain in the hands of the BBC, with Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 returning to screens in August.

In the United States, NBC Sports has exclusive Premier League broadcast rights through to the end of the 2027-28 campaign.