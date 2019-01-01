POTY market crash makes Angel Mena's new 87-rated FIFA card a bargain super-sub

Angel Mena has been given an 87-rated card for winning the Player of the Year award in Mexico's Liga MX and his stats are unbelievable for his price.

With Team of the Season around the corner, Ultimate Team market prices are plummeting . There has never been the better time to pick up a bargain and there's one fairly new card which is worth looking at.

If you've recently spent most of your coins on an amazing new squad, you'll still need one or two super-subs to help you out of any situation. That's where Leon's Angel Mena comes in as the winger was recently awarded with the Liga MX Player of the Year award which in turn has turned him into the perfect super sub.

The Ecuadorian's new purple card has an overall of 87 with plenty of pace, excellent dribbling, beautiful passing and brilliant shooting stats. The only potential downside is the fact that he only has three-star skills but there is more than enough with this card to make up for that.

As with any super-sub, you always want to try and inject some pace into your team in order to take advantage of any tired legs. Mena is perfect in that regard with his 93 pace of 91 acceleration and 93 sprint speed plus you won't be too worried about his three-star skills considering his 90 dribbling with 99 agility, 99 balance, 87 reactions, 88 ball control, 87 dribbling and 85 composure.

While those stats are perfect for getting down the wing, this right-mid card shines when you're cutting in onto his left foot. Mena's 90 shooting makes him absolutely lethal in front of goal with 90 positioning, 87 finishing, 91 shot power, 93 long shots, 92 volleys and 90 penalties.

Add his four-star weak-foot into the mix and you have a deadly combination which will be more than enough to sway the second half in your favour.

And finally, his passing stats are also magnificent with a total rating of 88 with in-game stats of 88 vision, 85 crossing, 85 free-kicks, 90 short passing, 86 long passing and 79 curve.

Going forward this card is absolutely immense and certainly the game-changer you need from the bench. All of this and you'll only be shelling out 35,000 coins at most to complete his Squad Building Challenge (SBC).

There is only one challenge to this SBC and it couldn't be simpler, requiring a minimum of one inform, a minimum squad rating of 83 and a minimum team chemistry of 80 - that's it.

One way to complete it is you can submit a 11-man squad of Steve Mandanda (1,000), Hakim Ziyech (3,200), Adil Rami (1,800), Kamil Glik (1,900), Danijel Subasic (1,000), Luiz Gustavo (2,000), Kevin Strootman (2,400), Julian Draxler (2,900), Gelson Martins (950), Mario Balotelli (1,600) and inform Youcef Atal (14,500). That's a total of 33,250 coins without any position changes or loyalty bonuses for a ridiculous player with amazing pace, dribbling and shooting.