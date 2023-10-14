Portugal and Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo sets himself ridiculous 1,000-goal career target after match-winning brace against Slovakia

Cristiano Ronaldo sets for himself a ridiculous 1000-goal target before retirement after scoring a match-winning brace against Slovakia.

Ronaldo scored a brace against Slovakia

Fired Portugal to Euro 2024

Wants to score 1,000 goals before retirement

WHAT HAPPENED? The talismanic forward rose to the occasion to fire Portugal to Euro 2024 after scoring two goals in a 3-2 win against Slovakia. With the twin strike on Friday evening, he boasts of now having a record 125 international goals and a staggering 857 career goals.

However, Ronaldo, who turned 38 last February, has no plans of hanging up his boots, instead, set an ambitious target of scoring 1000 goals.

WHAT THEY SAID: Jorge Nuno Pinto, the president of FC Porto, made a bet with him to score 1,000 goals and the forward immediately accepted the challenge.

"It will be quite difficult, but it’s about my mindset and my motivation. If, physically, my legs treat me as well as I treat them... We'll see, these are small steps. To get to 1,000, you first have to get to 900. I think I will get there," he said during the conversation.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has reportedly expressed his desire to sign an extension with Al-Nassr that will keep him in Saudi Arabia until 2027. This means that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner sees himself turning up for the Selecao not only in the European Cup next summer but also in the 2026 World Cup that will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

He has been in incredible form for Al-Nassr this season scoring 11 times in an equal number of matches and if he keeps finding the net at this pace, the 1000-goal target might be achieved by the player.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo will travel to Bosnia for their next Euro 2024 qualifier on October 16 but it remains to be seen if he is allowed to feature by Roberto Martinez since they have already sealed a spot for the continental tournament.