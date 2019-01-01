Politano tips Spalletti to stay amid Conte to Inter reports

The coach has endured mixed fortunes at the Inter helm this season but one of his charges would like him to remain at the helm

Matteo Politano rates -linked Antonio Conte as a "great coach" but expects Luciano Spalletti to remain in charge beyond this season.

Reports in state Inter are preparing to cut short Spalletti's tenure and install former boss Conte as his replacement.

The 49-year-old worked closely with Nerazzurri chief executive Beppe Marotta during a successful stint at and this week revealed there is a "60 per cent probability" of him coaching in next term.

Returning to champions Juve could also prove an option if, as is rumoured, Massimiliano Allegri steps down from his post.

Inter winger Politano admires Conte but, with qualification appearing likely, believes Inter will avoid making a change.

"I think Spalletti will remain [in charge] next year," the Italy international told Sport Mediaset.

"He has a contract and we are at his and the club's disposal."

Asked about Conte, Politano added: "I've never met him but he is a great coach. His numbers speak for themselves."

Inter are third in Serie A, one point ahead of and four clear of fifth-placed .

The Nerazzurri will expect to improve on a run of three successive draws when they host bottom club on Monday.