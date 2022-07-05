Police suspect Premier League player of two additional rapes as enquiry widens

The individual arrested earlier this week has since faced two further lines of accusations

A Premier League player who was arrested on suspicion of rape on Monday has been questioned on two different attacks against a separate woman last year.

The footballer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was originally taken into custody in London earlier this week following an initial allegation made to the Metropolitan Police, as revealed by The Telegraph.

Now, further details have come to light, including an additional line of enquiry over two further alleged assaults by the individual in question, who is reportedly an internationally renowned player who had been set to figure at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

What has been said?

"On 4 July, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police," read a Scotland Yard statement. "It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022.

"On 4 July, a 29-year-old man was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody.

"While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape that were alleged to have been committed in April and June of 2021 against a different woman in her 20s.

"He has subsequently been released on bail to a date in August. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."