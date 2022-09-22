Poland vs Netherlands: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Poland welcome the Netherlands to face them at Stadion Narodowy in a Group A4 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Poland vs Netherlands date & kick-off time

Game: Poland vs Netherlands Date: September 22/23, 2022 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET / 1:15am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Poland vs Netherlands on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on Fox Soccer Plus.

In India, fans can catch it on Sony LIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US Fox Soccer Plus fuboTV India Sony LIV N/A

Poland squad & team news

Just three points ahead of bottom-placed Wales and without a shout of making the finals, Poland's singular task now is survival.

Not unlike Norway, they are a team of good players spearheaded by an exceptional talent - Robert Lewandowski - and they'll hope that they have enough firepower to spring a big result over the Dutch.

Position Players Goalkeepers Szczęsny, Skorupski, Drągowski, Majecki Defenders Glik, Bereszyński, Bednarek, Kędziora, Reca, Dawidowicz, Gumny, Kiwior, Wieteska Midfielders Krychowiak, Grosicki, Zieliński, Linetty, Klich, Frankowski, Szymański, Zalewski, Żurkowski, Kamiński, Łęgowski, Piotrowski, Skóraś Forwards Lewandowski, Milik, Piątek, Świderski

Netherlands squad and team news

With the Qatar 2022 World Cup just around the corner, the Oranje are fine-tuning their preparations for another bid at greatness on the biggest stage.

But they can take a mammoth step towards the finals of this tournament with a win today, despite the absence of a handful of key veteran faces.