'Pogba wants to go to Real Madrid' - Sagnol feels Man Utd would be happy to sell star midfielder

A former France international is confident that his compatriot will link up with Zinedine Zidane's side during the summer transfer window

Paul Pogba wants to join , according to Willy Sagnol, who says "everything is prepared" for the star to complete a move to Santiago Bernabeu.

The 2019-20 season has been a hugely frustrating one for Pogba, with a persistent ankle injury significantly limiting his contribution to United's cause on the pitch.

The World Cup winner has only featured in eight matches, and it has been suggested that the midfielder could move onto pastures new when the transfer market reopens.

More teams

Pogba has not quite been able to live up to expectations at Old Trafford since returning to the club from in 2016, showing off his talents sporadically rather than delivering the goods on a consistent basis.

He even admitted he was eager to undertake a new challenge away from Manchester in June last year, amid reported interest from Spanish giants Madrid.

The Blancos have been tipped to submit a formal offer for Pogba later in the year, and Sagnol says "all of the conditions" are in place for a deal to be finalised.

The ex- international told RMC Sport: “All of the conditions are there for Pogba to go to Real Madrid. Florentino [Perez] wants it, Zidane wants it, Pogba as well.

“I think Manchester United would be happy because they wouldn’t have to pay his high salary anymore, and they would have money to invest in new players. Everything is prepared for it to happen.

“I just hope we see the Pogba of France and not the Pogba of Manchester United.”

Despite the ongoing speculation surrounding Pogba's future at Old Trafford, it was recently reported that United may be prepared to hand a talismanic figure a new contract.

The 27-year-old also insisted earlier this month that returning to full fitness is his only focus at the moment, with the campaign currently on hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Article continues below

“Now I'm almost there, so I'm just thinking about getting back and training fully with the team and everything," Pogba told United's official podcast.

“You think bad but I've never had something like this in my career, so I always take it in a good way.

“It makes me more hungry to come back and do well. And, yeah, it just shows me as well how much I love football."