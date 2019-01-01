Pogba trains in New York's Central Park as Manchester United exit talk builds

The France midfielder in staying in shape during his extended holiday in New York before he joins his team-mates on their pre-season tour

midfielder Paul Pogba showed he is working hard to stay fit ahead of the new season as he ran sprints in New York City's famous Central Park.

While most of the United squad returned to training this week to commence pre-season preparations, the 26-year-old's return has been delayed and he is currently spending time in New York.

Pogba is doing his bit to stay in shape, though, as he posted a series of Instagram Stories of his exercises.

Wearing an jersey with Pogba and No.4 - his brother Florentin's shirt number for the club - on the back, the midfielder ran through the famous park in Manhattan after doing stretches and lifting weights at a local gym.

United's squad will leave the UK in the next few days to travel to for the first part of their pre-season tour.

Pogba is expected to link up with his team-mates next week despite the uncertainty surrounding his future at Old Trafford.

The World Cup winner has expressed a desire to leave amid reports want to sign him this summer, though the Premier League side do not want to sell him.

Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, weighed in on the situation on Friday, urging the club to grant the player's wish.

“Everyone within the club from the manager to the owner knows Paul’s wishes," he said .

“Everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on. We are in the process of that. Everyone knows what the feelings of Paul are.”

The latest reports from say Madrid are prepared to offer United a player - said to be either Gareth Bale or Isco - in exchange for Pogba to help lower the Old Trafford side's asking price.

Pogba joined United in 2016 from in a then world record £89 million ($105m) deal and has since made 142 appearances, scoring 34 goals.

His contract runs until 2021, but includes an option to extend for another year.