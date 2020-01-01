Pogba airs plan to be ‘the best’ after injury nightmare at Man Utd

The France international midfielder has made just eight appearances in the 2019-20 campaign, but he is “hungry” to get back out on the field

Paul Pogba admits to having drawn up a list of “goals” in the wake of his injury nightmare at , with proving himself as “the best” one of the targets he intends to hit.

Fitness issues have restricted the France international midfielder to just eight appearances in the 2019-20 campaign.

He had been closing in on a return to action when football entered a state of indefinite lockdown.

That has only served to add to the sense of frustration being endured by the 27-year-old, with United unsure when or if they will be cleared to complete a season which was starting to gather pace.

Pogba is among those hoping that a green light will be given, with the World Cup winner eager to recapture the form that earned him superstar status prior to a record-breaking £89 million ($111m) return to Old Trafford in 2016.

He told Adidas: "I have goals.

"And I've been injured for seven months, seven to eight months. So I'm more hungry now, you know.

"I want to come back and obviously do great. I've been missing a lot of games, and I want to be the best obviously. So when I will come back I want to be the best and when I'm at home there's no excuse."

Pogba is working hard to keep himself in shape during the coronavirus pandemic, with an ankle problem that troubled him for so long having finally been shaken off.

He added: "I've been injured for more than five months.

"So proper injured, no football. I've been in a cast. So I've been training by myself for, like, probably seven months, and when I was going back to the pitch, the problem arrived of corona, so we had to stop everything [and] since we've been in quarantine.

"I've been in the house working. I made a little pitch in my house, a football pitch so I can train, it's like a small mini-football pitch where I just now play with my son, we're just playing inside. We just go in there and there are balls everywhere and you play. With my wife, sometimes we do yoga stretches."

While Pogba is eager to return to action with United, questions continue to be asked of his long-term future – with former employers Juventus, Serie A giants Inter and long-standing suitors Real Madrid among those said to be mulling over moves to land an enigmatic talent.