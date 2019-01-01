Pogba tells Man Utd 'big teams stay in the top four' as Solskjaer surge continues

The Red Devils moved fourth in the Premier League by beating Fulham, and a man who netted twice in that contest is looking for them to stay there

Paul Pogba has challenged Manchester United to stay in the Premier League's top four for the rest of the season following their 3-0 win over Fulham.

The France international scored twice, either side of a superb solo effort from Anthony Martial, as the Red Devils made it 10 wins in 11 matches in all competitions under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Saturday's win also lifts United into fourth place, two points above Chelsea, who face champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

It means United will end a day in the Champions League places for the first time since they beat Leicester City at Old Trafford on the opening day of the season.

Pogba admits it is a good feeling given United were 11 points adrift of the top four when Solskjaer took over in December, but he says the challenge is now to stay there.

"It feels great. It's what we wanted since Ole came. We want to be in the top four. There's still a long way to go but we want to stay there," he told Sky Sports.

"We were very far and now, to get back to the top four, is a good result. But, like I said, we have big games coming up. It's not going to be easy.

"It's always good but the big teams now just stay there. When we need three points, we get the three points, when we're playing away. There are big games coming up and that will decide where we're going to stay at the end of the season."

Pogba's double takes his tally to 11 league goals this season, a personal best in his career in Europe's top-five leagues, but victories remain more important to the 25-year-old.

"It's always great to score goals but the most important thing is to win games. When you don't win, it's not the same feeling," he said.

"I feel great, the team feels good, and we just have to carry on like this. This game was really important. It's a good sign, it gives confidence to the team. We have to carry on like that to stay in the top four."