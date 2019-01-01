Pogba showed he cares about Man Utd with pre-season display - Robson

The Red Devils legend was impressed by the France star's showing on Saturday as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side began pre-season with a win

icon Bryan Robson has praised Paul Pogba's performance in their 2-0 pre-season win over Perth Glory on Saturday, believing the star's display showed he still cares about the club amid mounting transfer speculation.

After being initially named on the bench, Pogba played the entire second half in Western and set up Marcus Rashford's opener with an improvised flick.

While close to being substituted late in the game, the midfielder saw out the match with team-mate Luke Shaw instead being replaced due to a minor hamstring injury.

Pogba has been the subject of much fanfare in Perth and did not let ongoing speculation about his future at Old Trafford hold him back from embracing United fans at an open training session on Thursday.

With all eyes on him on Saturday night, Robson believes Pogba sent a clear message with his actions on the Optus Stadium pitch.

"No wonder [the fans] are going ‘please stay’ because the first-half was sort of like the first game of the season...a little bit stop start," Robson told Perth radio station 6PR .

"When Ole put on the players in the second-half all of a sudden it seemed to have freshened up, we played at a far better tempo and for me Paul Pogba was the case for that.

"He never gave the ball away, he dominated the game and he played the forwards into the game and they responded. Paul’s a great player and that’s the type of player we want at this football club.

"For me, Paul showed in the game against Perth that he cares, he wants to be a really top class player and he proved that by the way he performed."

Prior to arriving in Australia, Pogba's agent Mino Raiola claimed he was in "in the process" of securing a transfer for the French star.

Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has subsequently hit out at those claims suggesting no bids have been made for the midfielder.

With Pogba seemingly caught in the middle of a transfer tug of war, Robson has urged him to dictate his own future.

"Players are influenced far too much by their agents instead of making their own decisions," Robson told the Evening Standard .

"OK, you might want some advice on what you might sign for and when you do move but you are your own person, you can show the path you want to do in your own career.

"I don't think many players do that. They are always taking advice from agents.

"Players should have a good look at themselves in the mirror and make what they want to make from their football career."

Pogba is poised to play more minutes for United on Wednesday when they take on arch rivals in Perth.

