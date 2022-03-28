Pogba's brother says he convinced midfielder to leave Man Utd in 2012 and that club made him 'false promises'

Mathias Pogba, Paul Pogba's older brother, has admitted he pushed his younger brother to leave Manchester United for Juventus back in 2012.

The United star infamously left the club for free as a youngster and developed into a world-class midfielder in Italy.

Jose Mourinho would subsequently re-sign Pogba and bring him back to Old Trafford for a then world-record fee, but the France star's brother said he may not have left if not for his advice.

What has been said?

Speaking to So Foot, when asked if he pushed Pogba to sign for Juventus, Mathias said: "Not just a little pushed: it was thanks to me that he signed there!

"I convinced him, 100%. And look at the player he has become. In Manchester, he was given false promises."

When asked what role he plays in Pogba's career, Mathias added: "The role of big brother, quite simply: no more, no less. I will advise him until my death."

How has Pogba done at United?

The talented Frenchman has 229 appearances across all competitions to date, scoring 39 goals and notching up 51 assists in around six years.

In Pogba's time with the Red Devils, he's won the Europa League and Carabao Cup, and recently admitted he regrets not winning more trophies.

