Pogba is not Kante - Yaya believes midfielder is now being used correctly at Man Utd

The former Manchester City midfielder believed the Portuguese failed to get the best out his star midfielder

Yaya Toure says Paul Pogba is benefitting from playing under a manager who appreciates his personality and plays him in the correct position.

Pogba has thrived under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since the Norwegian succeeded Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford in December.

Solskjaer became the first Red Devils manager to win his first six matches in charge in all competitions with victory at Tottenham on Sunday, with Pogba central to that revival in form.

The France international has scored four goals and contributed a further four assists in five Premier League matches under the former United striker.

That is in sharp contrast to his struggles under Solskjaer’s predecessor Mourinho, who became embroiled in a number of public disagreements with the 25-year-old earlier this season.

By the time of Mourinho’s departure on December 18, Pogba had found himself out of the team having scored just once in 14 matches in all competitions

Former Manchester City midfielder Toure believes Solskjaer deserves credit for setting his team out in order to get the best out of the former Juventus midfielder.

“To be honest, I think part of it is he has more belief in his manager and his manager put himself in the situation,” Toure told Sky Sports.

“He’s the boss; he has to push his teammates further. And he has the qualities to do that because I think when you see the World Cup in Russia, it was a big example.

“You caught some clips of him talking to his teammates in the dressing room. It was amazing. He was looking like a basketball player, trying to give a nice speech.

“He’s the type of player who wants to have that connection with his manager, being trusted by him and telling him to push. Feeling the love. I loved that. That’s good for United and that’s good for the fans because this kind of player always has to shine, they have to show their quality.

“I think, to be honest, a player like me, I just want to give more, produce more and I like the challenge. Sometimes it is very, very difficult to be able to deliver at your best position at the best qualities. Because you can’t say to go back to be like N’Golo Kante. It’s impossible.

“But what he can deliver is - when you see him at Juventus in the past, you see a lot of quality. He can shoot from far, he can dribble, he can kick passes like you saw this weekend against Tottenham. It’s what the fans want and it’s what a club like this are paying him for.”

Manchester United are set to face Brighton on Saturday.