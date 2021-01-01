Pogba getting ‘better and better’ – Solskjaer praises Manchester United star

The Red Devils boss has hailed the midfielder's performance in the win against Aston Villa, which carried his side joint top of the Premier League

Paul Pogba is “getting better and better”, according to boss Ole Gunnar Solskaer.

The midfielder has come under fire for much of his second spell with the Red Devils, though particularly in recent months, during which he has suffered from injury and illness.

He was beset by Covid-19 earlier in the year and Solskjaer believes that it is perhaps only now that the former star is getting back to his best.

Certainly, he was one of the outstanding players on display as United moved level on points with at the head of the Premier League thanks to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over .

“He’s getting better and better, fitter and fitter,” Solskjaer commented to Sky Sports. “He played well today. They’re a physical side. Paul’s one of these boys who can hold players off and get hold of the ball for us.”

More broadly, he admitted to being more than satisfied with the content of the performance his team produced.

“You are always delighted with three points. The performance was good and we created chances. We had a good save at the end and Eric Bailly made a fantastic block so that probably saved two points for us,” he said.

“It was maybe a little too open and we wasted chances. We tried to play the Hollywood pass instead of securing the first one and using the space that was there.”

Meanwhile, Solskjaer was pleased to move joint top of the league.

"Of course we are happy with what we are doing. We have shown we have improved a lot in a year. We lost to away last New Year’s Day. We have improved immensely. We are getting fitter and fitter and stronger and stronger,” he told BBC Sport.

"These players have a great age. They are learning and are hungry to learn which is important. They come in every day with a hunger and desire to be the best on match day. They have been focused."

Up next for United is a semi-final against on January 6, with a home tie against to follow.