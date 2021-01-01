'Pogba can do everything' - Solskjaer salutes in-form Man Utd midfielder after Fulham winner

The France star netted a left-footed stunner from outside the box to clinch a 2-1 victory at Craven Cottage

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed the form of Paul Pogba after the midfielder netted a stunning winner in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over .

After a stuttering beginning to the season that saw him sidelined due to injury and coronavirus, Pogba has surged into prominence in recent weeks.

Pogba has now started five straight league games for United, scoring two goals, including a left-footed rocket from outside the box in the 65th minute on Wednesday against the Cottagers.

More teams

His goal clinched a comeback win for United, who fell behind early after Ademola Lookman's fifth-minute opener before equalising through Edinson Cavani 15 minutes later.

The win took Man Utd to the top of the Premier League table, leapfrogging rivals Man City, who were temporarily in first place after beating earlier in the day.

Speaking to BBC's Match of the Day after the game at Craven Cottage, Solskjaer was full of praise for his in-form midfielder.

"We have always said Paul can do everything, he can play wide, play in midfield, create chances and shoot," the Norwegian said. "Today we felt his position was midfield and what a goal with his left foot. He was so committed and got tackles in as well."

Speaking to BT Sport, Solskjaer added: "[Pogba] has really come on. He is fit, he can play in midfield and he can play wide. That is key with Paul, getting him match fit and running fit and he is at the moment. He played very well."

United have now won four of their last five league matches to underline their status as title contenders.

Article continues below

As his side seek their first league crown since 2012-13, Solskjaer attempted to play down any title talk.

"It is always going to be talked about when you are halfway through and top of the league but we are not thinking about this, we just have to go one game at a time,," Solskjaer said to BT Sport. "It is such an unpredictable season."

Next up for United is a showdown with on Sunday, which comes just one week after the two sides played out a 0-0 draw in the Premier League.