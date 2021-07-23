Pochettino signs PSG contract extension to 2023

The Argentine guided the French giants to two trophies in his first six months in charge, though they missed out on the Ligue 1 title

Mauricio Pochettino has signed a contract extension that will keep him tied to Paris Saint-Germain until 2023.

The Argentine coach joined the French side in January, replacing Thomas Tuchel at the helm.

Pochettino's initial deal was set to expire in 2022 but he and his coaching staff have committed for another 12 months.

What has been said?

“I'm really very happy, for myself and also for my staff," Pochettino told the club's website.

"It's very important for us to feel the confidence of the club and we will give our maximum so that the supporters are proud of Paris Saint-Germain.

"That's why we will try and reach our objectives all together, as one. Twenty years ago I was captain of this club and today I am the coach… It's a dream come true."

Meanwhile, chief executive Nasser Al-Khelaifi said he is excited about the club's future after tying the ex-PSG midfielder down to a new deal.

“We are delighted that Mauricio has reaffirmed his commitment to the Paris Saint-Germain family," he said.

"Having also captained the team 20 years ago, he understands the club values, ambition and vision for the future. With Mauricio’s leadership, we’re excited and confident about what the future holds."

How have PSG performed under Pochettino?

The former Tottenham manager was unable to save PSG's Ligue 1 title challenge last season.

The capital club finished second in the French top-flight, one point behind champions Lille.

Meanwhile, they were eliminated from the Champions League at the semi-final stage after losing 4-1 on aggregate to Manchester City.

Pochettino did guide the team to two trophies, however, winning the Trophee des Champions and Coupe de France.

