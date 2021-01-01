Pochettino gives Marquinhos update for PSG's crunch Champions League clash with Bayern Munich

The Argentine says he will wait until the last minute before deciding his team for the second leg of the quarter-final tie

Mauricio Pochettino has given an update on Marquinhos' injury ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's crunch Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

Pochettino is currently preparing his players for the second leg of their last-eight tie against Bayern, which will be played at Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.

PSG will be defending a 3-2 aggregate lead on home turf, but have been sweating on the fitness of star defender Marquinhos, who limped off after scoring their second goal at Allianz Arena last week.

What's been said?

Asked if the Brazilian will feature in the return fixture in the French capital, Pochettino told a pre-match press conference: "We don't know yet. We will make a decision tomorrow. In principle, he could be part of the group.

"Of course, he won't be able to start the match, but he could be on the bench."

The PSG boss went on to reveal that Marco Verratti and Alessandro Florenzi are also doubts for the second leg, with the pair having only just returned to full training after respective spells in quarantine with Covid-19.

"In principle we haven't decided on the team. It would be difficult for Marco Verratti to start and, for Alessandro Florenzi, we will also see how he is tomorrow," Pochettino added.

PSG's quest for European glory

PSG reached their first Champions League final under Thomas Tuchel last season, but ended up losing 1-0 to Bayern in the showpiece event.

Pochettino is on the verge of helping the French giants gain revenge over the European champions, but he is wary of a repeat of his side's unconvincing second-leg display against Barcelona in the last 16.

Pressed on the importance of having a full squad available when Bayern arrive in Paris, the Argentine responded: "Against Barcelona at home, we had a lot of difficulty keeping the ball despite the presence of Verratti and Paredes in the team. It is not a question of names.

"It's a question of collective attitude, of the approach to the match that we will have. It will not only be necessary to defend, but also to keep the ball, to hurt the opponent. This is the challenge that we will face tomorrow, and we will have to bring back a good result.

"Barcelona is a thing of the past, it's Bayern against us, it's the best team in the world. Of course, Bayern will put us in difficulty. We must be strong, united."

