Pochettino backs Alli to overcome 'massive pressure' and rediscover Tottenham form

The Spurs boss was keen to remind fans that, despite his past performances, the England man is still a young player and will recover

Mauricio Pochettino believes Dele Alli will recapture his best form but feels the "massive" pressure on the player is sometimes unfair.

The attacking midfielder has been criticised for his performances during 2019, most recently by former captain Roy Keane, who accused the international of losing his "hunger".

Pochettino accepts Alli has not been playing at his best, but the Spurs manager has warned people not to expect too much from a player who is still in the early part of his career.

"We need to remember that Dele is so young and the demand, the pressure on him is massive," Pochettino told reporters on Friday. "Everyone expects big things: he's English, he's an international, but he's still 23 years old.

"He was fantastic, and of course he dropped a little bit in his performance, but we need to help and to back him, not to pay attention too much and try to improve and be strong again."

Pochettino's side head to on Sunday having won only three of 13 matches in all competitions since they beat 3-1 on the opening day of the Premier League season.

They took an early lead against last weekend but could not withstand the pressure from the leaders, eventually losing 2-1 to drop to 11th in the table.



However, Pochettino is calling for his players to be positive as they look to get their season back on track.

"It was an important week to recover feelings after a tough game against Liverpool," Pochettino said. "It was important again to create that atmosphere that you want. It's a situation that only we can fix, winning games.

"We need to be positive – that positivity makes us believe we can beat any team. At the moment, we struggle a little bit, we drop a lot in our confidence. The most important thing is how we're going to finish. It's not nice to see yourself in the middle of the table, but that is our reality and we need to accept it. If you do not accept reality, you're going to struggle.

"In our minds, we know very well we need time, to be strong, be solid, and start winning because that's going to be the best thing for us."

Giovani Lo Celso came on as a substitute against Liverpool and will hope for more minutes at Goodison Park as he continues to recover from a hip injury sustained on international duty in September.

Article continues below

The midfielder was called up to the squad for this month's matches against and , and Pochettino admits he is "not happy" at the prospect of him being involved.

"In general, always managers want players at home," Pochettino said. "For him, it's going to be tough because, again, when he's nearly fit to start again, he needs to go away and changing the dynamic of the training session, something can happen.

"Being honest, I am not happy, but I accept [it] because I always defend the national team and I always back the decision of the national team. I was a player – I know how it feels to play for your flag. What can I do? Nothing, only to show or describe my feelings."