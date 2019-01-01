PLAYER RATINGS: Selangor vs PDRM

Selangor were again held at home in the Malaysia Cup group stage, this time drawing 1-1 to PDRM on Sunday.

SELANGOR

Khairul Azhan - 6/10

Another inconsistent night for the goalkeeper, who conceded a goal against an opposition who did not threaten often.

Syahmi Safari - 6/10

The right back was assigned the task of marking the dangerous Gopinathan, which he carried out effectively, but he failed to help his team significantly in attack.

Taylor Regan - 6/10

The centre back could not help his side avoid conceding and dropping points, despite playing at home.

K. Prabakaran - 6/10

Filling in for Michal Nguyen, the centre back put in a decent shift.

Fandi Othman - 7/10

He was rarely troubled defensively, but the left back looked a little sluggish at times.

K. Sarkunan - 7/10

Filling in at the last minute for Halim Saari, the defensive midfielder had a good game in overall, cutting many of the opposition passes early, but was unlucky to have one of his fouls led to the visitors' equaliser.

Endrick dos Santos - 6/10

The midfielder's performance in the cup continued to dip, not looking as sharp as he had been in the final stretch of the league, neither creating chances for his teammates, nor hitting the target sufficiently.

Khyril Muhymeen - 6/10

Returning to the starting line-up for the first time since his injury, the winger was dangerous especially in the first half everytime he had the ball in the final third area. However, he was let down by his lack of sharpness.

Sandro da Silva - 7/10 (Man of the Match)

One of the hardest working players on the Selangor team, the Brazilian forward was unlucky to have his opening goal quickly cancelled out by PDRM's equaliser. and to have a late attempt simply brushing the top of the crossbar.

Faiz Nasir - 6/10

The diminutive winger returned to the starting line-up, and just like in previous matches, offered threat through his dribbles and industrious runs that could not be anticipated well by his teammates, who were too tactically rigid.

Ifedayo Olusegun - 6/10

The forward worked hard, but lost his sharpness and finishing touch. His poor marking of Argzim Redžović allowed the defender to score the visitors' equaliser in the second half.

Substitutions:

Sean Selvaraj, Amri Yahyah - NA

Second half substitutes who did not make a big impact.

PDRM FA

Shahril Saa'ri - 7/10

The custodian kept out enough of the hosts' attempts to help the Cops nick an away point.

Fauzan Fauzi - 7/10

The right back ensured that the hosts could not threaten them from his flank.

Argzim Redžović - 7/10

On top of helping his team avoid conceding more than one goal, the centre back also netted their equaliser not long after they conceded the opening goal.

Azmizi Azmi - 7/10

The centre back helped keep the misfiring Selangor attackers from scoring more than one goal

Amir Saiful Badeli - 6/10

The left back did enough to keep the threat of Muhymeen to a minimum, but was taken off in the second half following a booking, perhaps a decision made to avoid him from getting a second yellow, and a sending off.

Shahurain Abu Samah - 7/10

The right winger, a former Selangor youth trainee, did not shine in the encounter, on a night the hosts were asking all of the questions. However, it was his long-range free kick that assisted their second half equaliser.

Safiee Ahmad - 6/10

The midfielder did not stand out in the encounter.

Lee Chang-hoon - 6/10

The midfielder had to focus more on helping his defenders, but ironically it was his substitution that led to their only goal in the match. In the 57th minute he was injured following a tackle by Sarkunan that was then penalised by the referee with a free kick, which was then nodded in by Redžović.

Gopinathan Ramachandra - 7/10

The one-time Selangor winger managed to threaten the hosts' danger area, but could not do more beyond that.

Ughe Agaba - 6/10

The forward was unable to convert the chances he had in the final moments of the match, when the momentum was with them.

Patrick Wleh - 6/10

The one-time Selangor loanee could not hit the target playing as his team's target man on Sunday.

Substitutions:

Ezrie Shafizie, Eskandar Ismail, Stuart Wark - NA

Second half changes that allowed Felda to continue their momentum, nothing more.

