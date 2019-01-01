PLAYER RATINGS: Selangor vs Kuala Lumpur

The Selangor vs Kuala Lumpur MSL match on Saturday was by no means a classic Klang Valley Derby, but several players managed to shine in the encounter

SELANGOR

Khairul Azhan Khalid - 7/10

The custodian did sufficiently in his first start since early March, and only conceded a goal from a penalty kick. He was lucky that the one time he was shaky, it was not punished by the visitors.

Fandi Othman - 7/10

Playing out of position as a right back, Fandi had a good game.

Taylor Regan - 7/10

The centre back had a solid game keeping out the dangerous Guilherme de Paula.

Ashmawi Yakin - 7/10

The centre back's first start of the season came as a replacement for the suspended Michal Nguyen, and he partnered up well with Regan.

Prabakaran Kanadasan - 7/10

The left back was not troubled too badly by Kuala Lumpur attackers.

Endrick dos Santos - 8/10

The Brazilian midfielder's first appearance since late March saw him playing a central role in the game. With Sarkunan covering the defensive part of the engine room, dos Santos was able to help the ball to the forwards. His assist led to their first goal.

Sarkunan Krishnansamy - 8/10 (Man of the Match)

The defensive midfielder was relatively quiet in the first half, but he shined after they lost their lead and were trying to regain it, in the second. On numerous occassions he helped disrupt Kuala Lumpur's moves in their own half, allowing the hosts to keep constant pressure on the visitors.

Sarkunan Krishnansamy. Photo by Sports Regime

Sandro da Silva - 7/10

The support striker worked hard throughout the match, but failed to hit the target through the chances he received, save for the late penalty that he converted for the winner.

Khyril Muhymeen - 6/10

The experienced forward was handed his first start of the season due to his teammates' injuries, but he was not as effective in attack.

Amri Yahyah - 6/10

The veteran forward provided constant threat in the first half, but could not do more and was taken off at the hour mark.

Ifedayo Olesugun - 7/10

The striker scored Selangor's first of the night, but could not combine well enough with the other attackers. They dominated the game and did most of the attacking, but could not be more threatening in the final third.

Substitutions:

Faiz Nasir - 6/10

Came on at the hour mark for Amri, the diminutive attacker was not able to translate his dribbles into something more meaningful for the Red Giants.

Sean Selvaraj - 7/10

The forward came on for Khyril when they were in the hunt for the winning goal, and although he could not directly find it, his move deep in injury time did win them a penalty that was then converted by Sandro for the winner.

Nurridzuan Abu Hassan - NA

Late change who did not make an impact on the game.

KUALA LUMPUR

Sharbinee Allawee - 6/10

The experienced goalkeeper kept them from trailing by more than one goal in the first half with his saves, and displayed a convincing performance all around.

Firdaus Faudzi - 6/10

The right back helped keep Selangor's attacks from his flank to a minimum.

Noh Haeng Seok - 6/10

The new foreign signing had an average game.

Luke Woodland - 5/10

The international could not do more to stop Ifedayo from scoring, while his foul late in the game led to the penalty that gave the hosts the winner.

Azmi Muslim - 6/10

The left back had an average game, but should have done more to help stop Ifedayo's goal.

Irfan Zakaria - 5/10

Playing as a defensive midfielder, the Malaysia international failed to help his team, and was taken off at the start of the second half for Fakri Saarani.

Darko Markovic - 6/10

The midfielder did not shine in the encounter.

Ashri Chuchu - 6/10

The right winger could not provide a bigger impact, and was taken off in the second half.

Indra Putra - 6/10

The veteran forward failed to make a bigger impact in the match.

Paulo Josue - 6/10

The support striker had a quiet night.

Guilherme de Paula - 6/10

The Brazilian forward scored from the spot to equalise for the City Boys, but should have done more to help them take the lead.

Substitutions:

Fakri Saarani - NA

Second half changes who could not make a bigger impact in the match.

