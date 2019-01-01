PLAYER RATINGS: PKNS vs Selangor

Selangor avenged their early season defeat to stadium co-tenants PKNS, edging the hosts 3-2 on the final matchday of the 2019 Malaysia Super League.

PKNS FC

Zarif Irfan Hashimuddin - 6/10

The goalkeeper had a decent game until he was taken out by his own defender, in the run-up to conceding their second goal of the night, and was taken off just before halftime for what seemed to be an injury, despite his insistence on staying on.

Qayyum Marjoni Sabil - 5/10

The left back was constantly troubled by Syazwan on his flank, and could not contain the winger effectively. He however managed to assist their second goal of the night.

Nik Shahrul Azim Halim - 4/10

The hosts' defence let down the team majorly in the match, their comical miscommunication with two different goalkeepers on two separate occasions resulting in two goals for the visitors.

Tamirlan Kozubaev - 5/10

The centre back massively underwhelmed in the encounter, failing to provide cover for his goalkeeper, a mistake that could have been taken advantage of by their opponents more than three times had the attackers been more clinical. Kozubaev however managed to score their second goal of the night to reduce the deficit.

Gunalan Padathan - 4/10

The experienced defender provided no leadership in defence despite wearing the armband, a mistake of his late in the first half taking out Zarif before allowing his former team to take the lead.

Gurusamy Kandasamy - 5/10

The midfielder had trouble stopping the visitors from controlling the middle of the park.

Romel Morales - 6/10

The midfielder's contribution was minimal, save for their opening goal that was credited to him.

Akram Mahinan - 5/10

Fans have seen much better from the Malaysia midfielder, who on Saturday could do little to help his side control more of the midfield. He was also booked for a cynical foul on former teammate at , Sandro.

Aliff Haiqal - 5/10

The youngster had a quiet night, unable to replicate his form from the previous match.

Kpah Sherman - 6/10

While his team managed to score twice against the visitors, the striker himself could rarely get past the defence, and was not involved in either of the goals. Thankfully, he is very likely to keep his place at the top of the Super League top-scorer chart when matchday 22 is over.

Gabriel Guerra - 6/10

The attacker's contribution was minimal, save for his early-game free kick that ended in their first goal of the night.

Substitutions:

Tauffiq Ar Rasyid Johar, Tommy Mawat Bada, Jafri Firdaus Chew - NA

Player changes who could do little to help PKNS turn the game around.

SELANGOR

Khairul Azhan - 6/10

A relatively underwhelming night for the custodian; despite his team controlling the match, he still conceded twice on Saturday.

Syahmi Safari - 6/10

A slightly off night for the right back, who did adequately in the back but could not be more effective when joining in the attacks.

Taylor Regan - 6/10

The centre back could not help the Red Giants record more than two league clean sheets this season, defending lapse rearing its ugly head again on Saturday, to cause them to concede twice.

Michal Nguyen - 6/10

Contributed little to his team's defending.

Fandi Othman - 7/10

A decent night out for the left back, who just about kept the opposition attackers away from his flank.

Sarkunan Krishnansamy - 8/10

Back in the starting line-up, the tireless defensive midfielder showed no difficulties in helping shore up the defence. He made several successful interceptions in midfield, making things even harder for the hosts.

Endrick dos Santos - 7/10

A relatively quiet night for the midfielder, who was not quite as adventurous in attack as he had been in the past few matches, perhaps his confidence chipped away by PKNS' opening goal just three minutes into the match; what looked to be an own goal by him was however credited to Romel Morales.

Khyril Muhymeen - 8/10

The winger continued his resurgence, using his experience to trouble the hosts' defence down his flank. His awareness of the situation and technique allowed him to assist the Red Giants' second goal of the night.

Sandro da Silva - 8/10 (Man of the Match)

Sandro da Silva. Photo by Sports Regime

The attacker was a tireless figure throughout the match, tying the visitors' attackers together as the unit's focal point. His stunning strike gave them the equaliser, while his free kick then led to their second goal.

Syazwan Zainon - 8/10

The winger was an efficient figure down his wing, helping the visitors overcome the jittery PKNS defence, resulting in two assists for the visitors, before he was substituted off in the second half.

Ifedayo Olusegun - 8/10

His Johnny-on-the-spot act in the match ensured that he got on the score sheet twice, but it wasn't the striker's best performance in a Selangor shirt. He missed a number of chances to give the visitors a more commanding lead, as well as to snatch the league top-scorer award away from his opposing number Sherman.

Substitutions:

Nurridzuan Abu Hassan, Sean Selvaraj, Namathevan Arunasalam - NA

Second half substitutions who only managed to help Selangor hang on to their lead and nothing more.

