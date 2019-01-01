PLAYER RATINGS: Petaling Jaya vs Selangor

The match between the newcomers and the favourites were a lot closer than anticipated, due to the failure of players from one side to perform well.

Newcomers Petaling Jaya City (PJ) picked up their first ever Super League point, after they held Selangor to a 1-1 draw at their homeground the MBPJ Stadium, in their matchday two match on Saturday.

PETALING JAYA CITY

Muhaimin Mohamad - 6/10

The custodian put in an adequate shift against a largely ineffective Selangor attacking line.

Joshua Grommen - 6/10

The young Filipino right back had his hands full, and sat mostly in his own half throughout the match to stick to his defensive duties.

Rajes Perumal - 6/10

The left wingback provided ample support to the defence everytime they were under attack.

Elizeu Batista - 6/10

The left back had a tough night, but kept out most of the visitors' forays down his flank.

Aidzulridzwan Razali - 6/10

The right wingback could not do a lot in attack, as they were constantly threatened by the visitors, whose players had the superior individual talents.

Tinagaran Baskeran (C) - 7/10

The stand-in captain who filled in for S. Subramaniam showed no nerves as centre back, and kept the more-fancied Selangor from scoring from open play and set piece situations.

Veenod Subramaniam - 6/10

The former Selangor utility man was largely quiet, but came very close to scoring against his former club at the hour mark.

Barathkumar Ramaloo - 6/10

The midfielder had to stick to the basics against the dominant Selangor, but discharged his duty sufficiently to frustrate them in the middle of the park, with some help from the soggy pitch of their home ground.

Beomgeun Bae - 7/10 (Man of the Match)

The South Korean put in an adequate shift in the middle of the park, was too eager with his inaccurate long shots, but his long pass to Pedro Almeida forced Khairulazhan to concede a penalty which then led to PJ's goal.

Pedro Almeida - 7/10

The forward did enough to threaten the visitors' danger area on a night the hosts were not too eager to attack, and won a penalty in the second half, which he put away himself.

Giancarlo Rodrigues - 6/10

The forward had a subdued night.

Substitutions:

Ganiesh Gunasegaran - 6/10

The defender came on in the second half and had to work hard to keep out the Selangor attackers. Was booked late in the match for a harsh challenge.

Zamri Ramli - 5/10

The defender came on in the second half, but he failed to rise to the occassion, committing a foul on Syahmi Safari that led to the visitors' penalty equaliser.

SELANGOR

Khairulazhan Khalid - 6/10

Made a number of saves when his defenders fell asleep, but the goalkeeper made another major error again, this time conceding the penalty that lead to the hosts' goal.

Syahmi Safari - 6/10

The right back, who starred for Malaysia in the 2018 AFF Championship last December, failed to replicate his form on Saturday, in his first start this season. At times he was uncharacteristically clumsy, but in the end contributed massively by winning the penalty which was then converted by Rufino Segovia for the equaliser.

Taylor Regan - 7/10

The centre back was the best Selangor player of the night, and his substitution midway through the second half had a massive impact. When he first came off for treatment, Selangor almost conceded twice. When he eventually had to depart for good, the visitors conceded a goal.

Michal Nguyen - 6/10

The foreign centreback should have done more to keep out the PJ attackers during the few times they went in attack.

Prabakaran Kanadasan - 6/10

The left back put in an adequate shift against a side that did not attack often.

Halim Saari - 5/10

The midfielder again underwhelmed, failing to help the visitors' transitions and should have done more to cover ahead of their defence line.

Endrick Dos Santos - 4/10

The midfielder had a tough time on the soggy MBPJ Stadium pitch, but massively underperformed in the middle of the park.

Faiz Nasir - 7/10

The diminutive attacking midfielder did not play as freely as he did in Selangor's previous match, sitting deeper especially in the first half. However, everytime he approached the danger area, Selangor became more dangerous. Dangerous, single-minded and industrious, he was easily the best player on a night the Red Giants were largely disappointing.

Syazwan Zainon - 6/10

The winger got points for trying hard in his first appearance and first start for his new club, constantly involved in their attacking moves, but could not provide a bigger impact.

Rufino Segovia (C) - 6/10

The star striker will probably have to get used to not having to do a lot now that his teammates are of better quality than those he had last season, but he was not able to hit the target when he was presented with the chances. Luckily he did not miss from the spot late on, and gave the Red Giants their equaliser.

Antonio German - 5/10

The forward was just as exasperating to watch as he had been against Felda United last week, but the difference this time around was he failed to come away with a goal. He was sluggish and ineffective, and was taken off in the second half, to the jeers of their own fans.

Substitutions:

Nurridzuan Hassan - 6/10

Again a second half introduction, the midfielder could not help his side turn their match around.

Latiff Suhaimi - 6/10

The centre back came on for Regan after an injury to the Australian, and although he paled in comparison, he still did enough to stop the hosts from adding to their solitary goal.

Sean Selvaraj - NA

Late substitution.

