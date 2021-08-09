The ex-Mamelodi Sundowns striker has been linked with the Egyptian heavyweights, especially after missing Brighton's last pre-season game

Amid the rumours of Al Ahly are on the verge of securing a loan deal for Percy Tau, former Red Devils captain Shady Mohamed has advised the Egyptian giants to sign a "high-calibre" striker.

Mohamed believes a better striker than the ones at Al Ahly now, will help the African champions do well at the Club World Cup tournament they will participate in after winning the Caf Champions League trophy.

High-calibre Striker

The Red Devils were linked with a move for Brighton's Tau after coach Pitso Mosimane revealed that he would sign a player from South Africa. The rumours went into overdrive when the 27-year-old South African was left out of Brighton and Hove Albion's final pre-season friendly game against Getafe due to 'personal reasons'.

"Al Ahly can do something positive in the Club World Cup, so they must sign a high-calibre striker, and I expect [Oluwafemi] Ajayi and Bwalya to leave," Mohamed told Ahla Sabah radio as quoted by KingFut.

"Mohamed Sherif is an annoying player because of his movements, he plays as Emad Meteb used to play. In addition to his goal-scoring abilities, and his loan spell gave him a lot of experience."

The club legend also stated why he is not convinced by the performance of DR Congo's Bwalya.

"I’m not convinced by [Walter] Bwalya’s capabilities at all, I don’t believe he’s a striker of Al Ahly’s calibre. The Reds deserve a striker with great abilities because of the amount of competition they compete for," the retired centre-back added.

"Mohamed Magdy Afsha is a great player but one of the main reasons for his success is the confidence Mosimane gave him.

"Mosimane rotates the players well during the matches, and he has a very strong bench. This is an advantage Al Ahly has and it gives them strength for the remaining matches in the league."

With six games remaining for the Egyptian Premier League to conclude, a tight title race between Mosimane's side - that is at the top courtesy of head-to-head advantage with 64 points - against their rivals Zamalek.