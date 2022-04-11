Porto’s Primeira Liga clash with Vitoira descended into chaos when a fan ran onto the pitch and tried to kick two players.

The incident happened in the closing stages of Sunday’s match at Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques.

The supporter managed to evade security and enter the pitch, before eventually being wrestled to the ground by a number of players, coaching staff and stewards.

What happened?

The match between Vitoria & Porto was brought to a halt after a fan ran onto the pitch and attempted to kick one of the players... 😳 pic.twitter.com/zPAUTHraYw — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 10, 2022

Porto were leading 1-0 going into the fourth of six minutes added on at the end of the game when the supporter casually walked onto the pitch.

He initially confronted Rochinha, holding his arms out towards the Vitoria captain and appearing to aim a gentle kick in his direction.

The pitch invader then wandered over to his team-mate Geny and attempted to kick the Mozambique winger.

By that point several players and coaching staff, including Vitoria boss Pepa, ran over to confront the supporter, with security restraining him and removing him from the field.

The game eventually restarted, with Porto holding onto the win that moves them six points clear of Sporting at the top with five games remaining.

It is not the first time this season that a Porto has been halted. In February there was a mass brawl involving players, staff and pitch-side assistants at the end of their match against rivals Sporting, with five red cards dished out by the referee.

