'Pirlo is the perfect coach for me!' - Rabiot confident new Juve boss will help him improve

The French midfielder is looking forward to working under a Bianconeri legend at the Allianz Stadium next season

Adrien Rabiot has described Andrea Pirlo as "the perfect coach" for him, while expressing his confidence that the new boss will help him improve his all-round game.

Pirlo was appointed Juve's new U23's manager on July 30, which marked his first coaching role since hanging up his boots in 2017.

The Italian ended up spending a total of just nine days in the role, as he was asked to step up and take charge of the senior squad following Maurizio Sarri's sacking.

Pirlo played for Juve between 2011 and 2015, winning four titles, while enhancing his sterling reputation as one of the finest midfielders of the modern era.

A man who also won the twice with Milan earlier in his career has now been tasked with transforming the Bianconeri back into an elite force following an underwhelming 2019-20 campaign.

Sarri guided Juve to a ninth successive Scudetto last season, but also oversaw two domestic cup final defeats and a shock loss to in the Champions League knockout stages.

Rabiot, who moved to Turin on a free transfer in 2019 after leaving , was in and out of the starting line up during his first year with Bianconeri, but is hopeful he can take his game to a new level under Pirlo.

"He's a former great midfielder. For me, it's important," the French midfielder told a press conference on Thursday. "On the principles of the game and what he wants to put in place, it suits me, so of course, that can help me improve.

"A coach like Pirlo, for me as a midfielder, it's perfect."

Rabiot went on to discuss the role ex-PSG boss Carlo Ancelotti played in his development, crediting the 61-year-old for helping him to make the transition from the academy to the first team at Parc des Princes.

"When Carlo Ancelotti made me go up to the first team (at PSG), I spent only six months with him. I was loaned to and then he left," the Juve star said of the current manager.

"But it was six important months and He was a good coach to start in this team. He immediately supported me.

"He is a coach who talks a lot and when you are young it is important, especially since the team was starting at the time. to grow up well with a lot of very great players. Ancelotti has helped me a lot. "

PSG exiled Rabiot from Thomas Tuchel's squad during his final few months at the club due to a contract dispute, but the 25-year-old insists he bears no ill feelings towards his former employers, and was saddened to see them beaten by in last season's Champions League final.

"In the final, of course, I was rooting for Paris despite what may have happened with PSG. I have a heart of Parisian," the Frenchman added.

"I was disappointed for some after this defeat, especially for Presnel (Kimpembe) because he's a friend and he deserved it. There was also Kingsley (Coman) on the other side that I know well.

"I was happy for him that he won and that he made his mark. I was with Paris and disappointed for some suddenly, but happy for others."